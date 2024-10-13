How Rama IX’s sufficiency philosophy sparked Thailand’s revival post-1997

The philosophy was introduced on December 4, 1997 as a guideline to deal with the Asian financial crisis triggered by the collapse of the baht after the Thai government was forced to float the currency against the US dollar.

According to the Chaipattana Foundation, the essence of the philosophy is to use knowledge and discretion to cope with globalisation both internally and externally. Meanwhile, people in the country should be able to overcome rapid changes in social, environment and culture.

The foundation, which was established by King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in 1988 and chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, has further developed the philosophy into various royal projects.