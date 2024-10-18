Art contest promotes dialogue on livestock farming and pollution

The World Animal Protection Thailand recently launched a contest to boost awareness of the impact the animal feed industry is having on the environment.
According to available data, the animal feed industry accounts for 14.5% of total emissions worldwide, and this is expected to rise further as the demand for fresh meat rises.
Livestock farms are often the source of polluted water and bad odour, while crop waste burning and chemical pesticides impact the air and soil quality.
Moreover, at least two-thirds of the 80 billion livestock worldwide are kept in poor condition, and the huge amount of feed that is required to keep them alive.
The “Behind the Feed” print-ad contest calls on artists to submit art pieces on the subject in two sizes – print and mobile screen display – for a cash prize of over 60,000 baht.
Participants can employ different art techniques including painting, photography, AI-generated images and/or mixed media.
“This contest not only ignites creativity but also serves as a platform to showcase the power of art in our changing society,” the organiser said.
Contestants have until October 21 to make submissions via www.worldanimalprotection.or.th/behind-the-feed, and each piece will be judged on creativity, relevance to the topic, impact on decision-making and design.
The judges will shortlist 30 print ads for the final round, which will be held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre from October 29 to November 3.
Visit the World Animal Protection Thailand’s website or Facebook page for more information.