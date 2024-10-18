Art contest promotes dialogue on livestock farming and pollution

The World Animal Protection Thailand recently launched a contest to boost awareness of the impact the animal feed industry is having on the environment.

According to available data, the animal feed industry accounts for 14.5% of total emissions worldwide, and this is expected to rise further as the demand for fresh meat rises.

Livestock farms are often the source of polluted water and bad odour, while crop waste burning and chemical pesticides impact the air and soil quality.

Moreover, at least two-thirds of the 80 billion livestock worldwide are kept in poor condition, and the huge amount of feed that is required to keep them alive.