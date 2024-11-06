Thailand, Germany launch TGC EMC project to drive toward Net Zero goals

“The TGC EMC programme addresses climate change through a collaborative and comprehensive approach that is cross-sectoral, inclusive, and solution-oriented. This comprehensive integration is key to a successful energy transition and the decarbonisation of high-impact sectors. Only by linking these sectors can we maximise the potential for a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Reichel.

Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), in his opening remarks, said: “The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between eight partner organisations today demonstrates the commitment of governmental partners to drive the TGC EMC project in alignment with Thailand’s carbon neutrality goals. This event is pivotal to the work of TGC EMC as it emphasises the significance of integration across various sectors or ‘sector coupling’ in supporting Thailand in its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Phirun emphasised that TGC-EMC is actively working across different thematic sectors to assist Thailand in developing innovative technological solutions, enhancing policies, and piloting and scaling up transition pathways. In particular, the Thai Climate Finance Initiative (ThaiCI), with a dedicated budget of 4 million euros, will be established as a climate-specific funding line under the Environment Fund to provide financial support for local climate change projects in Thailand.

“For each sector to put their best effort into pursuing decarbonisation is simply not enough. It is time that we go beyond our sector boundaries, and start connecting and linking with each other. Only by genuinely working together in an integrated manner can we realise our potential and achieve our ambitions,” Phirun said.

Insa Illgen, Programme Director of Thai-German Cooperation on Energy, Mobility and Climate (TGC EMC), stated that the TGC EMC programme, together with partners, is committed to supporting Thailand over the next three years to implement transformative actions. The programme is fully in line with the Thai government’s 2050 climate neutrality target.

In her remarks, Illgen shed light on the meaning of the day’s theme ‘sector coupling’, which was not only central to the event itself but in the efforts towards energy transition worldwide. “To really make a difference, we cannot simply prioritise electricity and focus on increasing renewable energy generation. We must also adopt energy-efficiency measures and broaden the application of renewable energy across all sectors; this is what we mean by sector coupling,” Ms Illgen said.

Her remarks were built on a video keynote address by Philip Behrens from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), who underscored the Ministry’s ongoing commitment and support for Thai-German Cooperation on Energy, Mobility, and Climate. Behrens provided valuable insights into sector coupling as a crucial element in advancing sustainable energy transition.