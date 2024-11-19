Carbon Markets Club signs MoC at COP29 to support ASEAN carbon framework

The collaboration supports the development of the ASEAN Common Carbon Framework (AACF), aimed at establishing standards and guidelines for carbon credit trading within the region to ensure efficiency and transparency in driving a low-carbon society.

The event was witnessed by Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability of Malaysia, Stanley Loh, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment of Singapore, Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan, and Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group CEO and President of Bangchak Corporation Plc. and founder of Thailand Carbon Markets Club.

Under the ASEAN Common Carbon Framework (AACF), a strategy has been established to promote sustainable development and trading of carbon credits in the region. The initiative seeks to support standardized carbon credit projects, strengthen technical capacity through training and best practice sharing, and foster cross-border business cooperation. This will build a cohesive carbon market infrastructure, reduce barriers to international carbon credit trading, and advance the region toward a low-carbon society.

Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad remarked, "This historic collaboration is a crucial step in advancing carbon market growth within ASEAN. The ASEAN Common Carbon Framework will assist in operationalising the ASEAN Strategy for Carbon Neutrality and through this partnership, we hope to see ASEAN positioned to play a leading role in global climate action, leveraging both technological and nature-based solutions to drive towards a low-carbon economy."