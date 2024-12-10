Soil and Water Forum opens in Bangkok to address scarcity and degradation

The forum is organized along four themes: Managing water scarcity; Reversing land degradation, Boosting land restoration; Sustainable soil management; and Integrated climate-resilient land, soil and water management.

Its objectives will reinforce commitments to sustainable and integrated land, soil and water management; champion technological, institutional, governance and social innovations; deliberate on the challenges and opportunities; identify technical and knowledge gaps and research priorities; and promote partnerships and collaboration.

The "Global Status of Salt-affected Soils" report, to be launched at the forum on December 11, will be the first major assessment of global salt-affected soils in 50 years. It will provide a new estimate on the areas of salt-affected soils in the world and introduce many innovative ideas and sustainable approaches to tackling the challenge posed by saline soils.

SDG progress reports

Also to be unveiled are progress reports on two Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) indicators – 6.4.1 and 6.4.2 – which are critical for agricultural productivity and resilience, as well as food security, ecosystem balance, and enhanced climate resilience. The indicators, for which FAO is the custodian, relate to water-use efficiency and water stress.

More than 730 million people worldwide faced hunger in 2023 and more than 2.8 billion live in water-stressed countries. The FAO Director-General said it was vital to speed up concrete actions on the ground if the 2030 SDG targets are to be met. He emphasized the overwhelming importance of data, and the need to focus on the availability and affordability of water as well as food, taking a holistic approach with decisive leadership. FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-31 seeks to support the 2030 Agenda through the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems. That is key for realizing the aspiration for Four Betters - Better production, Better nutrition, a Better environment, and a Better life, leaving no one behind, Qu said.

