Banpu applauds Khontalay initiative’s sustainable fishing practices

The “Khontalay” (sea people) social enterprise in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Ban Thung Noi community has been honoured by energy giant Banpu for its efforts to improve local livelihoods and restore the marine ecosystem.
The initiative, based in Kui Buri district, focuses on reviving marine resources and ensuring job security for fishermen. Key projects include building homes for fish to boost aquatic populations and promoting eco-tourism, in which visitors are given a chance to experience local life and contribute to the recovery of marine life.
These efforts have led to a 20 to 50-kilogram increase in daily catches of formalin-free seafood thanks to responsible fishing practices adopted by local fishermen.
The enterprise aims to generate at least 2.5 million baht annually for the Ban Thung Noi community by sustainably integrating natural resources with local wisdom.
Rattapon Sukhunthee, chief of corporate communications at Banpu, applauded the Khontalay social enterprise for its outstanding approach to enhancing the value of natural resources and local livelihoods, aligning with the company’s goal of boosting social enterprises to make a positive national impact.
He noted that the social enterprise applied knowledge from the 13th Banpu Champions for Change (BC4C) project in areas like cost analysis, competitor studies and targeted marketing, resulting in a sustainable income for locals.
Kittidech Tesyaem, an operator of Khontalay social enterprise, said the business was established in response to a dramatic 80% decline in marine resources between 2011 and 2020, which severely impacted fishermen’s incomes. He credited the BC4C project with providing valuable knowledge and funding to help develop eco-tourism as a means of compensating for reduced commercial fishery earnings.
“We have built homes for organic fish for the first time in Thailand, which helped increase aquatic population by 20-50 kilograms a day,” he said, adding that this innovation is a crucial step in ensuring long-term job security for fishermen.