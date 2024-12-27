Banpu applauds Khontalay initiative’s sustainable fishing practices

These efforts have led to a 20 to 50-kilogram increase in daily catches of formalin-free seafood thanks to responsible fishing practices adopted by local fishermen.

The enterprise aims to generate at least 2.5 million baht annually for the Ban Thung Noi community by sustainably integrating natural resources with local wisdom.

Rattapon Sukhunthee, chief of corporate communications at Banpu, applauded the Khontalay social enterprise for its outstanding approach to enhancing the value of natural resources and local livelihoods, aligning with the company’s goal of boosting social enterprises to make a positive national impact.

He noted that the social enterprise applied knowledge from the 13th Banpu Champions for Change (BC4C) project in areas like cost analysis, competitor studies and targeted marketing, resulting in a sustainable income for locals.