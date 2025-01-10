Gold standard for Green Luxury: 2nd Year of Carbon-Neutral Certification

This remarkable accomplishment underscores the marina's commitment to sustainability and pioneering role as Asia's first and only carbon-neutral marina. More than just a luxury destination, RPM is redefining the concept of Green Luxury, where high-end experiences seamlessly meet eco-conscious living.

Leading the Charge in Sustainable Innovation

Powered by renewable energy, RPM has implemented a range of innovative green practices designed to protect the environment while delivering world-class luxury. Solar panels now power up to 38% of the marina's daily energy requirements, making it a shining example of renewable energy integration. The marina also uses cutting-edge, solar-powered Seabin V5 technology, which captures up to 48 kg of floating debris and microplastics from the marina basin daily. With a commitment to conservation, the marina goes a step further by utilizing a rainwater collection system for boat cleaning, reducing dependency on municipal water supplies.

In addition, the newly installed solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) chargers mean visitors can now conveniently power up their vehicles using 100% renewable energy, further cementing RPM's role as a trailblazer in environmental stewardship.