BMA calls for WFH on January 20–21 due to projected Orange-Level PM2.5 and low ventilation rates

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18, 2025

School closures left to administrative discretion

January 17, 2025 - Mr. Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), has announced revised Work from Home (WFH) measures in light of Bangkok’s ongoing PM2.5 air pollution crisis. Projections for PM2.5 levels between Monday and Tuesday, January 20–24, 2025, highlight three concerning factors:

1. PM2.5 levels in over 35 districts are forecasted to exceed the orange threshold.

2. Ventilation rates are expected to range between 875–2,250 m²/s, indicating poor air dispersion.

3. Daily hotspot detections have surpassed 80 for the past five days (January 10–15, 2025).

Consequently, WFH policies will be implemented on January 20–21, 2025. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely. If PM2.5 concentrations show a sustained upward trend, WFH measures may be extended through January 24, 2025. The BMA has informed WFH network partners to facilitate work planning and minimize disruptions to participating organizations.

The BMA’s WFH initiative has engaged nearly 100,000 individuals across various sectors. Interested parties may register via the following link: https://bit.ly/3Nn25nR?r=qr. Additional inquiries can be directed to the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, BMA Department of Environment, at 0 2203 2951.

Guidance for Bangkok Schools

School administrators are advised to exercise discretion in determining school closures based on PM2.5 levels, as outlined below:

1. PM2.5 Levels Between 37.6–75 µg/m³ (Orange Zone):

  • School principals may authorize closures for up to three days.
  • District directors may authorize closures for up to seven days.

2. PM2.5 Levels Exceeding 75 µg/m³ (Red Zone) for Three Consecutive Days:

  • The Director of the Education Bureau may authorize closures for up to 15 days.
  • The Bangkok Governor may authorize indefinite closures if pollution levels affect more than five districts.

Should schools close, administrators are required to provide make-up classes or adopt alternative teaching methods, such as online learning. For schools that remain open, safe zones must be designated for vulnerable students, and strict dust mitigation measures must be enforced.

New Work Protocols for BMA Civil Servants    

The Bangkok Civil Service Subcommittee (BKK) has updated civil servant work protocols to align with the severity of PM2.5 levels. Measures include:

  • Staggered work hours at the office.
  • Hour-based work schedules at the office.
  • Remote work arrangements for academic tasks that do not require public interaction and can be submitted online.


Efforts to Reduce Emissions from Traffic

The BMA Environmental Office has reported significant progress in reducing emissions:

  • Green List Registration: 31,041 six-wheeled vehicles have been registered on the Green List, surpassing the initial target of 10,000 vehicles (310% of the goal).
  • Vehicle Pollution Reduction Campaign: 229,711 vehicles have participated in the program to replace air filters, contributing to a 12% reduction in PM2.5 from traffic emissions and an 8% reduction in overall pollution. Reaching the target of 500,000 vehicles would result to even greater PM2.5 reductions.

Additionally, a pilot program using CCTV systems to monitor six-wheeled vehicles entering the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) within the Ratchadaphisek ring road recorded 9,881 vehicles between January 11–16, 2025. Of these, 1,630 were Green List vehicles, averaging 1,647 vehicles per day.

