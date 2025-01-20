Bravo, Bangkok! Secures 2nd Spot as 2025’s Best City by Time Out

This ranking was based on a survey of over 20,000 global travelers. Bangkok was lauded for its culture, cuisine, and the happiness of its residents—key factors that attract both Thai and international tourists.

The rankings were determined through a global survey of city residents, who shared their perspectives on various aspects such as food, nightlife, culture, affordability, and the overall atmosphere. This year, livability was emphasized as a critical factor, focusing on what makes a city feel like home—safe, welcoming, and joyful.

Bangkok's high ranking was driven by its exceptional happiness score. Residents expressed satisfaction with their life experiences, while affordability also stood out as a strong point. About 84% of residents noted that activities such as dining out, enjoying coffee, or watching movies were reasonably priced and easily accessible. Additionally, 86% rated the city’s food as "good" or "excellent."

An urban expert remarked, “From the fragrant street food to fine dining, Bangkok offers unparalleled diversity. With the majestic Chao Phraya River flowing through the city and world-class riverside hotels creating a stunning atmosphere, coupled with its many urban parks, the city strikes a perfect balance.”