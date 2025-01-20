Bravo, Bangkok! Secures 2nd Spot as 2025’s Best City by Time Out

This ranking was based on a survey of over 20,000 global travelers. Bangkok was lauded for its culture, cuisine, and the happiness of its residents—key factors that attract both Thai and international tourists.
The rankings were determined through a global survey of city residents, who shared their perspectives on various aspects such as food, nightlife, culture, affordability, and the overall atmosphere. This year, livability was emphasized as a critical factor, focusing on what makes a city feel like home—safe, welcoming, and joyful.
Bangkok's high ranking was driven by its exceptional happiness score. Residents expressed satisfaction with their life experiences, while affordability also stood out as a strong point. About 84% of residents noted that activities such as dining out, enjoying coffee, or watching movies were reasonably priced and easily accessible. Additionally, 86% rated the city’s food as "good" or "excellent."
An urban expert remarked, “From the fragrant street food to fine dining, Bangkok offers unparalleled diversity. With the majestic Chao Phraya River flowing through the city and world-class riverside hotels creating a stunning atmosphere, coupled with its many urban parks, the city strikes a perfect balance.”
Culturally, Bangkok’s intricately designed temples, such as Wat Arun, Wat Ratchabophit, and the Grand Palace, reflect the city’s rich heritage and captivating history. Parks like Benjakitti Park provide essential green spaces for relaxation. Bangkok’s culinary scene is unmatched, with iconic spots like Chatuchak Market and Yaowarat (Chinatown). Vibrant nightlife areas such as Thonglor and Ekkamai, have also been celebrated, with Time Out naming them among the coolest neighborhoods globally. The expansion of the BTS and MRT rail systems has made exploring these attractions even more convenient.
Time Out highlighted that Bangkok’s charm extends beyond its reputation as a favorite destination for global travelers. Its friendly people, colorful street food, lively nightlife, exciting activities, warm smiles, impressive bars, and numerous art festivals are all reasons for its ranking as the world’s second-best city. Cape Town claimed the top spot, with Bangkok surpassing renowned cities like New York (3rd), Melbourne (4th), and London (5th). Furthermore, Bangkok emerged as the best metropolis in Asia, outpacing major cities like Shanghai (9th), Hong Kong (14th), and Hanoi (21st).