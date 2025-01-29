Bangkok braces for rising PM2.5 levels over next 7 days

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is calling on residents and local agencies to intensify their efforts in controlling air pollution, as PM2.5 levels are projected to rise for seven days from Thursday.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said on Wednesday that the city is expected to experience low air ventilation and frequent temperature inversions during this period.

“These conditions will limit the dispersion of pollution and thus increase the level of fine dust particles,” he said. “From tomorrow until next Wednesday, the PM2.5 level in Bangkok’s metropolitan area is expected to become a ‘health risk’.”

On Wednesday morning, the air quality in Bangkok was classified as “moderate”, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 32.8 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m³), below the national safety standard of 37.5µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

To mitigate the pollution, the spokesman said the BMA advises residents to avoid burning garbage outdoors and using vehicles that emit excessive amounts of black exhaust. Violations can be reported via the 199 hotline or through the Traffy Fondue platform, he said.

Aekvarunyoo also urged people to wear facemasks when leaving their homes, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.

Air quality updates are available through the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert and the BMA’s Environment Department Facebook page, he said.