Thai police ‘best in the world’, says Spanish tourist after lost camera recovered

On September 7, Mendes and his girlfriend came to Don Mueang Police Station at 9.30am to file a complaint that he had forgotten his camera bag in a red-and-pink taxi at around 5.45am that morning. He did not know the licence plate number of the taxi.

He said he had taken the taxi from a bus stop in front of Sombat Tour Co Ltd from the top of Vibharadi Rangsit Soi 13 to go to Don Mueang International Airport.

Mendes said he and his girlfriend got out of the taxi at 6.15am at a bus stop in front of the airport. After the taxi drove off, Mendes realised that he had forgotten his camera bag with a Nikon camera, two lenses and a hard drive in the boot of the vehicle.

Don Mueang police checked with the CCTV centre of the Bang Khen Transport and Traffic Office to zoom in on the taxi.

The station later found out that the taxi belonged to a cooperative and the driver was identified as Supoj.

Supoj came to the station on September 11, saying he had been trying to locate the two tourists.

Mendes could not stop smiling when he checked and found all of his belongings in the bag, the policewoman added.