Russian visitors and furry natives chill out in Yasothon

Lam Thuan Reservoir in Muang district provided a treat for birdwatchers on Wednesday as the migrating flock basked in the cold 13C sunshine of the northeastern province.

Yasothon has declared the reservoir a no-hunting zone to protect the ducks and other wild birds that have migrated from the frozen Siberian tundra in Russia.

Wild ducks arrive in large flocks on Yasothon waterways around this time of year to spend the winter fattening up in Thailand. They fly back north during the summer months when temperatures in the Land of Smiles are too high for them to mate and lay their eggs.

The plummeting mercury in Yasothon has also brought macaques out in force.

About 1,000 of the creatures flocked to a spot in front of the Pu Ta Shrine in Pa Tio district to bathe in the warming rays of the sun on Wednesday.

Tourists visiting the shrine panned their cameras around to catch the sight of monkey families sunbathing and parents grooming the fur of their young.