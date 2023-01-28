From opium addiction to coffee royalty: the story of Thailand’s DoiTung | Business Story EP.29

DoiTung coffee products include both roast coffee and drip coffee. They are available at Café DoiTung, DoiTung Lifestyle stores and leading department stores. Most recently, Japan’s leading quality brand MUJI selected DoiTung coffee for its own cafés due to its quality, and a desire to support Thai farmers to have a sustainable quality lifestyle.

Overall, Doi Tung Development Project of The Mae Fah Luang Foundation has taken care to preserve indigenous culture and tradition, and involve the communities in the process.