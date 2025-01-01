Thailand’s longest eco-friendly fireworks illuminate Chao Phraya River

As a highlight of the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025”, the eco-friendly fireworks display stretches over 1,400 metres, visible from up to five kilometres along both river banks.

The display features environmentally conscious techniques, crafted by award-winning Japanese fireworks designers and Thai creative teams.

The countdown event is being held from December 29–31 at River Park of IconSiam. For event details and conditions for participation, please visit www.iconsiam.com or ICONSIAM Facebook page.