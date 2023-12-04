The Nation Daily: 4 December 2023 | The Nation



Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry was informed by Hamas that there are nine Thais being held captive in Gaza Strip.





Thai police is launching an investigation into allegations that a German tourist paid a bribe to escape charges of buying sex from a minor in Pattaya, Chonburi province.





Defence ministry has promised to allocate unused military land to farmers and poor villagers for farming.





The Sri Lanna National Park invites tourists to stay overnight atop Doi Mon Lan in Chiang Mai province to enjoy the chill weather, the rising sun and the sea of mist.