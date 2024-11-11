Red Bull Skate Park at Benjakitti Park | The Nation in Brief

Red Bull Skate Park at Benjakitti Park—Thailand's largest indoor street-style skate park—is a masterclass in lifestyle branding. With skateboarding now in the 2024 Paris Olympics and a new generation of Thai skaters rising, Red Bull seizes the opportunity to lead in this fast-growing sport. The 1,400-square-meter park is a dynamic brand platform, free and open daily, creating an immersive Red Bull experience that lives up to its “Trust Your Energy” ethos.



Through Red Bull Skate Park at Benjakitti Park, Red Bull not only meets the needs of Thailand’s skateboarding community but also demonstrates how brands can meaningfully integrate into lifestyle sports. This space is not just a skate park; it’s a blueprint for future brand engagements, ensuring Red Bull’s role as a leader in street culture.