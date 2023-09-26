Cambodia's import from China, Thailand, Vietnam from Jan-Aug reduces by 25%

According to the GDCE, China topped the list with $7.2 billion in exports to Cambodia or around 43.9 % of the total shipment, slipping 0.6 % year-on-year from the same period last year. Imports from Vietnam, which fell 11.7 % to $2.5 billion, represented 15 % of the total imports, whereas shipments from Thailand shrank 25.8 % to $1.9 billion or 11.9 % of the share.

Between January and August 2023, Cambodia reduced its spending on imports by 25.2 %, which amounted to $16.3 billion compared to $21.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2022, the GDCE said, adding that Cambodia also imports from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea.

Cambodia Chamber of Commerce vice-president Lim Heng told The Post on September 25 that the geographical location and response to the price, quality and type of goods Cambodia consumes has seen the highest inflow of goods annually from the three key countries.