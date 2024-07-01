EV price war disrupting used car market

The current situation in the automotive market is akin to the industry undergoing a structural transformation, according to Suvit Chobpradu, vice president of the Used Car Dealers Association. “The shift is from a market dominated by internal combustion engines (ICE) to a rapidly growing role for electric vehicles (EVs),” he pointed out.

“These changes inevitably result in casualties, affecting various parties in the supply chain. And the main reason is the continuous and intense price war of EVs.”

Suvit identified the impact on the used car market as rapid and turbulent price drops. Typically, a new car's value decreases by 5-10% per year once owned. However, severe price cuts for EVs, such as a recent maximum reduction of 160,000 baht (about 30%), have disrupted this norm.

“Normally, Japanese cars are updated every 4-5 years and European cars every 4-6 years. When a new model is released, the old model’s price drops, which is standard. However, with EVs, prices drop within a few months of launch. Some new customers even pay less than those who pre-ordered but haven’t received their cars yet.”

Suvit pointed out that while lower prices are beneficial for consumers, the market experiences a shock when EV prices drop significantly. Consumers then expect both EV and ICE vehicles to reduce their prices, leading to delayed car purchases. This is one of the main reasons the automotive market is currently experiencing severe declines.