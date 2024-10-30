RD6: Thailand\'s First EV pickup

RIDDARA: The Leader in Electric Pickup Trucks in China

RIDDARA was officially launched in China in 2022 as a brand under the GEELY Holding Group, a globally recognized leader in automotive technology and innovation. GEELY Holding Group is consistently ranked among the world’s top brands in the Fortune Global 500 and currently manages several leading automotive brands across various segments, including ZEEKR, LYNK&CO, VOLVO, POLESTAR, and LOTUS. RIDDARA focuses on new energy pickup trucks to promote a new lifestyle for consumers while adhering to a consumer-centric management principle.

Although RIDDARA operates independently, it aligns with the core strategies of GEELY Holding Group, benefiting from their expertise in research and development, smart manufacturing processes, and quality management to maximize efficiency and foster sustainable growth in the automotive industry.

In 2023, RIDDARA achieved the status of China's No. 1 EV pickup, holding over 60% market share in the Chinese pickup truck segment. The brand plans to continuously introduce electric pickup trucks featuring modern innovations and technologies, along with a strategy for international expansion covering all regions globally. RIDDARA has already launched electric pickups in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Central America, and South America.

In Thailand, RIDDARA will operate under RIDDARA AUTOMOBILE (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED, supporting the Thai automotive industry by introducing new products with advanced technologies while prioritizing the needs of Thai customers. The company aims to collaborate with business partners across all sectors to provide maximum benefits to customers and foster the growth of Thailand’s automotive industry, aspiring to become the centre for electric pickup trucks in the ASEAN region.

RIDDARA RD6: THE FIRST EV PICKUP IN THAILAND

The RIDDARA RD6 is recognized as “THE FIRST EV PICKUP IN THAILAND,” a fully electric pickup truck that is ready for ownership, making it the first brand in Thailand to offer such a vehicle. It stands out with the M.A.P (Multiplex Attached Platform) innovation, a platform technology that combines the strengths of pickups and electric vehicles.

This allows the RIDDARA RD6 to stand out in design, performance, and intelligence as an electric vehicle. It features a large, robust body structure that ensures high safety standards, along with a spacious and comfortable interior. The vehicle is equipped with comprehensive safety systems and driver assistance technologies, making it suitable for both travel and outdoor activities. Furthermore, it boasts lower maintenance and energy costs compared to traditional combustion engine pickup trucks.

EASY DRIVE TO WORK

RIDDARA RD6 delivers exceptional performance, accelerating from to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and harnesses the power of 595 Nm of torque. Equipped with a standard European power outlet of 6 KW in the truck bed, it meets diverse lifestyle needs, making the pickup more versatile. It also features an intelligent power supply protection system that delivers power while parked, locked, charging, or even during driving. Additionally, it offers connectivity and vehicle control through a mobile app, allowing users to manage various vehicle functions remotely via their smartphones.

LUXURIOUS COMFORT & INTELLIGENT COCKPIT FOR FAMILY

SUV-level comfort in a premium cabin designed for everyone in the family. Enjoy a quiet ride free from external noise, thanks to Pure Electric NVH Silent technology and smart systems throughout. The generous 14.6-inch touchscreen comes with Apple CarPlay and Carbit link, along with a 50W wireless smartphone charger. The dual-zone climate control and rear passenger air vents feature a CN95 PM 2.5 air filter. High-quality leather seats with unique designs are electrically adjustable in six directions and include ventilation. The front seats recline 180 degrees, maximizing versatility for all family members. The multifunction steering wheel features voice command, and the sporty gear design enhances every driving experience—all designed to provide comfort for you and your family on every journey.

ENJOY OUTDOOR LIFESTYLE

RIDDARA RD6 is ready for any family adventure. Featuring an automatic 4WD with seven driving modes (Sand, Mud, Off-road, Wading, Economy, Comfort, and Sport), it conquers any terrain with confidence. Its impressive 815mm wading depth makes it a true land submarine. Packed with payload capacity and versatile storage options, the truck bed holds 1,200 litres, while a 70-litre compartment resides under the hood. Additional storage beneath the rear passenger seats ensures everything has its place. Tow up to 3,000 kg with ease, thanks to hidden tailgate steps that make loading and unloading a breeze.

SAFETY IS THE FOUNDATION OF EVERY ADVENTURE

Safety is at the heart of every journey, the RIDDARA RD6 comes equipped with a comprehensive safety system. This includes up to 14ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) features for convenient city driving. A 540-degree surround-view camera provides visibility even under the vehicle, and 6 airbags offer protection throughout the cabin. The vehicle's body is constructed with high-strength steel, accounting for over 70% of the vehicle's structure, a unique feature of RIDDARA.

The RIDDARA RD6 is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations, offering four variants with the following prices:

• RIDDARA RD6 2WD 63kWh: 899,000 baht

• RIDDARA RD6 2WD 73kWh: 999,000 baht

• RIDDARA RD6 4WD 73kWh: 1,149,000 baht

• RIDDARA RD6 4WD 86kWh: 1,299,000 baht

Special offers are available for bookings made from now until December 31, 2024:

• Special interest rate of 0.99% for 48 months with a 25% down payment (terms apply as set by participating banks and financial institutions).

• Free home charger with installation service included.

• One year of free comprehensive insurance.

• 6-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty on the vehicle quality.

• 8-year or 200,000-kilometer warranty on the drive motor and battery.

• Free parts and labour maintenance for up to 6 times within 6 years or 150,000 kilometres.

• One year of free internet usage in the vehicle.

• 24/7 Roadside Assistance for 6 years.

Additionally, RIDDARA has launched an after-sales service under the name RIDDARA CARE, ready to assist customers through authorized dealers nationwide. There is also a RIDDARA Call Center providing customer service 24/7 at 02-039-5777.

Stay updated on news and developments from RIDDARA at:

• Website: http://th.riddara.com/

• Facebook: Riddara Thailand