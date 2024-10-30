RD6: Thailand\'s First EV pickup

RIDDARA unveils the RIDDARA RD6, the first 100% EV pickup truck in Thailand.
Featuring the innovative M.A.P (Multiplex Attached Platform), it combines the capabilities of a pickup with those of an electric vehicle. With a standout premium design and SUV-level comfort, it offers a new definition of a pickup truck that meets the needs of modern family lifestyles, accompanying every achievement and adventure. The starting price is 899,000 baht.
Ling Shiquan, CEO of RIDDARA New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., revealed the overall picture and operational direction of the "RIDDARA" brand at the official brand launch press conference in Thailand.
He stated, "RIDDARA is an electric pickup brand under GEELY Holding Group, a leading global automotive conglomerate committed to developing new energy vehicles. RIDDARA leverages the strengths in technology, manufacturing, and quality control from GEELY Holding as a foundation to create an electric pickup that will redefine lifestyles by combining the capabilities of a pickup that can adapt to diverse road conditions with the smooth and comfortable driving experience of an SUV, catering to the lifestyles of modern families and delivering an exceptional experience typical of electric vehicles with modern innovations.
After becoming the number one electric pickup brand in China, with a market share of 60% in 2023, RIDDARA is ready to expand into the global market to deliver new experiences and create unique outdoor lifestyles for customers worldwide.
Ling added about RIDDARA's operational plans in Thailand, stating, "In recent years, the automotive market in Thailand has embraced significant changes, driven by government policies that seriously support the development of new energy vehicle industries. This has led to the introduction of new energy personal vehicle brands into the market, which have gained widespread popularity in Thailand. Meanwhile, the pickup truck segment remains the most crucial production base in the ASEAN region, still facing various challenges and diverse demands that await fulfilment.
As a result, RIDDARA is heavily investing in research and development to comprehensively enhance our products by integrating electric technology and intelligent driving innovations into the pickup truck industry. We hope that this research and development effort will drive significant transformations in the pickup truck sector. We are confident that our first RIDDARA model will introduce a new dimension of driving that combines the robust performance typical of pickup trucks with the smooth and comfortable driving experience of SUVs, catering to the lifestyles of modern families. This includes impressive acceleration, low energy consumption, and robust safety features, along with proven capabilities to handle adverse conditions, as evidenced by our involvement in assisting during the recent severe flooding in Chiang Mai. Overall, the RIDDARA RD6 aims to transform the perception of pickup trucks in Thailand, combining practicality with modern technology and a focus on environmental sustainability”, Ling wrapped.
RIDDARA: The Leader in Electric Pickup Trucks in China
RIDDARA was officially launched in China in 2022 as a brand under the GEELY Holding Group, a globally recognized leader in automotive technology and innovation. GEELY Holding Group is consistently ranked among the world’s top brands in the Fortune Global 500 and currently manages several leading automotive brands across various segments, including ZEEKR, LYNK&CO, VOLVO, POLESTAR, and LOTUS. RIDDARA focuses on new energy pickup trucks to promote a new lifestyle for consumers while adhering to a consumer-centric management principle.
Although RIDDARA operates independently, it aligns with the core strategies of GEELY Holding Group, benefiting from their expertise in research and development, smart manufacturing processes, and quality management to maximize efficiency and foster sustainable growth in the automotive industry.
In 2023, RIDDARA achieved the status of China's No. 1 EV pickup, holding over 60% market share in the Chinese pickup truck segment. The brand plans to continuously introduce electric pickup trucks featuring modern innovations and technologies, along with a strategy for international expansion covering all regions globally. RIDDARA has already launched electric pickups in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Central America, and South America.
In Thailand, RIDDARA will operate under RIDDARA AUTOMOBILE (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED, supporting the Thai automotive industry by introducing new products with advanced technologies while prioritizing the needs of Thai customers. The company aims to collaborate with business partners across all sectors to provide maximum benefits to customers and foster the growth of Thailand’s automotive industry, aspiring to become the centre for electric pickup trucks in the ASEAN region.
RIDDARA RD6: THE FIRST EV PICKUP IN THAILAND
The RIDDARA RD6 is recognized as “THE FIRST EV PICKUP IN THAILAND,” a fully electric pickup truck that is ready for ownership, making it the first brand in Thailand to offer such a vehicle. It stands out with the M.A.P (Multiplex Attached Platform) innovation, a platform technology that combines the strengths of pickups and electric vehicles.
This allows the RIDDARA RD6 to stand out in design, performance, and intelligence as an electric vehicle. It features a large, robust body structure that ensures high safety standards, along with a spacious and comfortable interior. The vehicle is equipped with comprehensive safety systems and driver assistance technologies, making it suitable for both travel and outdoor activities. Furthermore, it boasts lower maintenance and energy costs compared to traditional combustion engine pickup trucks.
EASY DRIVE TO WORK
RIDDARA RD6 delivers exceptional performance, accelerating from to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and harnesses the power of 595 Nm of torque. Equipped with a standard European power outlet of 6 KW in the truck bed, it meets diverse lifestyle needs, making the pickup more versatile. It also features an intelligent power supply protection system that delivers power while parked, locked, charging, or even during driving. Additionally, it offers connectivity and vehicle control through a mobile app, allowing users to manage various vehicle functions remotely via their smartphones.
LUXURIOUS COMFORT & INTELLIGENT COCKPIT FOR FAMILY
SUV-level comfort in a premium cabin designed for everyone in the family. Enjoy a quiet ride free from external noise, thanks to Pure Electric NVH Silent technology and smart systems throughout. The generous 14.6-inch touchscreen comes with Apple CarPlay and Carbit link, along with a 50W wireless smartphone charger. The dual-zone climate control and rear passenger air vents feature a CN95 PM 2.5 air filter. High-quality leather seats with unique designs are electrically adjustable in six directions and include ventilation. The front seats recline 180 degrees, maximizing versatility for all family members. The multifunction steering wheel features voice command, and the sporty gear design enhances every driving experience—all designed to provide comfort for you and your family on every journey.
ENJOY OUTDOOR LIFESTYLE
RIDDARA RD6 is ready for any family adventure. Featuring an automatic 4WD with seven driving modes (Sand, Mud, Off-road, Wading, Economy, Comfort, and Sport), it conquers any terrain with confidence. Its impressive 815mm wading depth makes it a true land submarine. Packed with payload capacity and versatile storage options, the truck bed holds 1,200 litres, while a 70-litre compartment resides under the hood. Additional storage beneath the rear passenger seats ensures everything has its place. Tow up to 3,000 kg with ease, thanks to hidden tailgate steps that make loading and unloading a breeze.
SAFETY IS THE FOUNDATION OF EVERY ADVENTURE
Safety is at the heart of every journey, the RIDDARA RD6 comes equipped with a comprehensive safety system. This includes up to 14ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) features for convenient city driving. A 540-degree surround-view camera provides visibility even under the vehicle, and 6 airbags offer protection throughout the cabin. The vehicle's body is constructed with high-strength steel, accounting for over 70% of the vehicle's structure, a unique feature of RIDDARA.
The RIDDARA RD6 is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations, offering four variants with the following prices:
• RIDDARA RD6 2WD 63kWh: 899,000 baht
• RIDDARA RD6 2WD 73kWh: 999,000 baht
• RIDDARA RD6 4WD 73kWh: 1,149,000 baht
• RIDDARA RD6 4WD 86kWh: 1,299,000 baht
Special offers are available for bookings made from now until December 31, 2024:
• Special interest rate of 0.99% for 48 months with a 25% down payment (terms apply as set by participating banks and financial institutions).
• Free home charger with installation service included.
• One year of free comprehensive insurance.
• 6-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty on the vehicle quality.
• 8-year or 200,000-kilometer warranty on the drive motor and battery.
• Free parts and labour maintenance for up to 6 times within 6 years or 150,000 kilometres.
• One year of free internet usage in the vehicle.
• 24/7 Roadside Assistance for 6 years.
Additionally, RIDDARA has launched an after-sales service under the name RIDDARA CARE, ready to assist customers through authorized dealers nationwide. There is also a RIDDARA Call Center providing customer service 24/7 at 02-039-5777.
Stay updated on news and developments from RIDDARA at:
• Website: http://th.riddara.com/
• Facebook: Riddara Thailand