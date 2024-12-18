Paetongtarn discusses auto industry strategies in meeting with Toyoda

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday welcomed Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan, at Government House, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office Karom Polpornklang said.
The PM emphasised the government's readiness to align policies with the needs of both automotive manufacturers and consumers to achieve mutual economic benefits.
The Thai government prioritises investment promotion and reassures its support for Japanese manufacturers in Thailand, as well as Thai suppliers and related industries, enabling them to compete and develop new sustainable industries. Special focus was placed on advancing the electric vehicle (EV) industry and promoting the use of green energy.
Toyoda expressed gratitude to the PM and the Thai government for over 60 years of continuous support for Toyota. He acknowledged Thailand's significant role as a production hub for Toyota’s commercial vehicles and highlighted the high-quality standards of Thai-made automotive parts, which meet the same standards recognised by Toyota in Japan.
Both parties discussed strategies to further promote Thailand's automotive industry, agreeing to develop policies and measures tailored to the market and customer demands, particularly for hybrid vehicles.
Paetongtarn reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating both automobile manufacturers and local parts producers to sustain Thailand's automotive industry.
Toyoda reiterated Toyota’s willingness to cooperate with the Thai government in advancing the automotive manufacturing and export sectors for continued growth.
Industry Minister Ekanat Promphan revealed that Toyoda confirmed Toyota’s commitment to maintaining its manufacturing base in Thailand, with plans to invest over 55 billion baht.
The investment will upgrade production lines to focus on hybrid vehicles, including additional electric components like motors and gears. This expansion will create jobs, transfer technology, and foster research and development to advance workforce capabilities.
He also requested Toyota to serve as an industrial ambassador for the Ministry of Industry, bridging communication between the government and the private sector. He emphasised his goal to revitalise the industrial sector, integrate agricultural growth, and drive the national economy to grow by at least 1%.
He assured that this would be achieved without utilising public funds or adversely affecting people's livelihoods or the environment.