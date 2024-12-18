Paetongtarn discusses auto industry strategies in meeting with Toyoda

Paetongtarn reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating both automobile manufacturers and local parts producers to sustain Thailand's automotive industry.

Toyoda reiterated Toyota’s willingness to cooperate with the Thai government in advancing the automotive manufacturing and export sectors for continued growth.

Industry Minister Ekanat Promphan revealed that Toyoda confirmed Toyota’s commitment to maintaining its manufacturing base in Thailand, with plans to invest over 55 billion baht.

The investment will upgrade production lines to focus on hybrid vehicles, including additional electric components like motors and gears. This expansion will create jobs, transfer technology, and foster research and development to advance workforce capabilities.

He also requested Toyota to serve as an industrial ambassador for the Ministry of Industry, bridging communication between the government and the private sector. He emphasised his goal to revitalise the industrial sector, integrate agricultural growth, and drive the national economy to grow by at least 1%.

He assured that this would be achieved without utilising public funds or adversely affecting people's livelihoods or the environment.