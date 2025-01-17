Japanese automotive sector backs Thailand\'s status as a manufacturing hub

The evolving landscape of the automotive industry requires transformation toward green energy and digitalization. To support this shift, the Japanese government has launched several initiatives:

Promoting the EV Ecosystem: This includes government funding for technology development, reducing risks associated with strategic raw materials like batteries, subsidies for EV purchases, support for charging stations, and tax incentives to encourage domestic production.

Utilizing Hydrogen Energy in Transportation: Japan is advancing a hydrogen society, with legislation passed in May 2024 to promote hydrogen use, set to be implemented by November.

Encouraging Synthetic and Biofuels

“Combustion engines and electric vehicle (EV) engines share both similarities and differences. EVs, for instance, do not require traditional engines. If suppliers cannot transform to produce EV components, they risk losing customers,” said Kazushige. He noted that in Japan, the government supports a smooth transition to EV technology.

On the topic of digital transformation, Kazushige emphasized the importance of data collaboration initiatives. The European Union, for example, has introduced the European Battery Regulation, which requires EV exports to report the carbon footprint of vehicle production. In Japan, the automotive industry has already developed a centralized platform for this purpose. Suppliers provide carbon footprint data to manufacturers, who then submit it to the central platform.

“We want Thailand to adopt a similar platform because you are a global production hub. If you aim to export to the EU, such a system is essential. We have already begun discussions with the government and the industry on this matter,” Kazushige added. Successful implementation of this initiative would also facilitate exports to markets like the US, Australia, and others, especially as environmental concerns grow in regions like Australia.