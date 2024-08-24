Key rate changed when economic outlook changes, BOT head says

"The consideration of the policy interest rate will consider three important factors: economic growth, inflation, and financial stability. If we look at the overall picture of the current Thai economy from the latest GDP growth picture, it is considered to be as expected. Overall, there is a picture of it gradually approaching its potential," Sethaput said.

He added that the picture has not changed the MPC’s perspective, but it is admitted that there are risks in some dimensions that have increased, such as the decrease in private investment. However, overall, the economic projections are still close to what the MPC assessed.

"Meanwhile, inflation tends to gradually approach the lower range of the target inflation range of 1-3%. What is more important is to maintain inflation expectations at a low level. And we still don't see a picture of inflation falling to the point of deflation or causing consumption to continue to slow down," the governor said.