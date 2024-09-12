Banks rush to auction off bad debts and NPLs due to high cost of management

Financial institutions are rushing to sell more bad debts because of a surge in non-performing loans (NPLs), including repossession of cars and houses, a debt collection and negotiation services provider to financial institutions revealed.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 400 billion baht in bad debts have been offered for auction, the highest level in recent years, according to Suksan Yasasin, the CEO of Chayo Group.

The high volume of debt in the market has significantly discounted debt purchasing, particularly unsecured loans that now have a cost of around 6%, lower than the previous rate of over 10% of the total debt value.