KBank posts 38 billion baht profit for 9 months, up 15.4% YoY

While the manufacturing sector faces structural issues, private spending is also under pressure due to rising costs, debt burdens, and sluggish income growth. For the remainder of 2024, challenges such as flooding, currency fluctuations, a global economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions, and weak domestic spending pose risks to Thailand’s economic outlook.

Despite these challenges, KBank is committed to its 3+1 strategic priorities to deliver sustainable value to stakeholders amid an unpredictable economic environment.

In the third quarter of 2024, KBank and its subsidiaries reported a net profit of 11.96 billion baht, down 688 million baht or 5.43% from the previous quarter, mainly due to a drop in non-interest income from the insurance business.

However, net fees and service income rose, driven by international trade and brokerage fees. Net interest income slightly decreased, reflecting the uneven economic recovery and efforts to improve the efficiency of credit processes for quality loan growth.

The net interest margin (NIM) dropped to 3.61%, largely due to short-term impacts from specific fund management transactions, though excluding these, NIM remained steady. Operating expenses totalled 21.50 billion baht, a slight decrease due to ongoing expense management efforts. KBank maintained its expected credit loss (ECL) at 11.65 billion baht, aligning with the prudent approach to mitigate uncertainties in the global economy.