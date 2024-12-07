TCG unveils plans to help SMEs convert NPLs to standard debt

Debtors with non-performing loans from 30 years ago may receive assistance to restore their debt status to normal under an initiative by the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG).

These individuals can opt for a repayment plan with a minimum instalment of 500 baht per month.

The director and general manager of TCG, Sittikorn Direksoonthorn, made the revelation at the “Econmass Talk EP.2” event organised by the "Economic Reporters Association".

Speaking on the theme "Smart Credit Guarantee: A Mechanism to Boost Business Towards a 5G Future" on Friday (December 6), he announced that TCG, as a state financial institution, is prepared to support the government’s debt resolution initiative for SME entrepreneurs, set to be announced on December 11.