Central banks expected to announce rate cuts by end of year

In Thailand, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira expressed hope that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will lower the policy rate at its December 18 meeting, citing low inflation despite improved economic growth in the second half of 2024.

Pichai noted that the 2025 inflation target framework is nearing completion and will be submitted to the Cabinet in December. The Finance Ministry and Bank of Thailand (BOT) aim to coordinate monetary and fiscal policies, targeting a balanced inflation rate of around 2%.

Economists do not share his optimism, however. Amonthep Chawla, head of Research and Investment Advisory at CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT), predicts that MPC will maintain the policy rate at 2.25% during its upcoming meeting. While he acknowledges the possibility of a rate cut due to slower economic growth and rising risks for 2025, he believes it will not happen this time.

Amorntep expects the MPC to reduce the policy rate in February and anticipates a total of three rate cuts throughout the year, bringing the rate to 1.50% by the third quarter to align with a slower economic growth outlook.

Phacharaphot Nuntramas, chief economist at Krungthai Bank (KTB), assesses the probability of a rate cut at this meeting to be less than 50%, as the Thai economy is expected to grow at 4% in Q4 of 2024 and continue at the same rate in Q1 of 2025.

He believes the economy is performing relatively well and does not foresee a rate cut in this meeting. However, he anticipates the MPC will reduce the rate to 2% next year, based on a projected GDP growth of 2.7-2.8%. If the economy grows below 2.5%, he expects a more significant rate cut.