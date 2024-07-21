BEM expands electric train network, eyes battle for Purple Line South

The MRT Orange Line project, spanning from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri (Suwinthawong), has marked another step in the expansion of Bangkok Expressway and Metro PCL’s electric-train business.
Recently, BEM secured the concession to manage this project, obtaining the right to operate the MRT for 30 years, adding 35.9 kilometres to its service network. This brings the total distance under BEM’s management to 106.9km, which includes:
The MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line (Blue Line) with a total distance of 48km
The MRT Chalong Ratchadham Line (Purple Line) from Khlong Bang Phai to Tao Poon: 23km
The MRT Orange Line electric-train project from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri (Suwinthawong), totalling 35.9km
In comparison, BTS Group Holdings PCL currently has a total concession distance of 138km, with 135km already in service. This includes:
The BTS Green Line, covering 68.25km
The BTS Golden Line electric train, Phase 1, covering 1.8km
The BTS Pink Line: 34.5km
Pink Line extension project from Si Rat to Muang Thong Thani: 2.6km
The BTS Yellow Line: 30.4km
Wichaya Phanmongkol, acting governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), provided updates on the expansion of the electric-train network in Bangkok and its surrounding areas that followed the signing of the joint investment contract for the Orange Line project from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri (Suwinthawong) on July 18.
MRTA is currently studying the feasibility of selecting a private operator for the southern section of the Purple Line from Tao Poon to Rat Burana (Kanchanaphisek Ring Road), a distance of 23.63km, which is currently under civil construction.
Hence the southern section of the Purple Line is expected to be the next project where MRTA will invite private investment.
Previously, MRTA indicated that if the government wishes to support the 20-baht fare policy for the entire line, there is a possibility of opening the project to PPP Gross Cost investment, similar to the Purple Line section from Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai, where the government assumes the risk, and revenue collection rights remain with the government.
The private sector will collect toll revenues, and the government will pay compensation according to the contract.
Therefore, it remains to be seen whether BEM, which currently holds the contract for operating the Purple Line section from Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai, will have the opportunity to negotiate or invest in the southern section of the Purple Line, or if MRTA will conduct a new bidding process to select a new private operator.