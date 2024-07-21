BEM expands electric train network, eyes battle for Purple Line South

Wichaya Phanmongkol, acting governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), provided updates on the expansion of the electric-train network in Bangkok and its surrounding areas that followed the signing of the joint investment contract for the Orange Line project from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri (Suwinthawong) on July 18.

MRTA is currently studying the feasibility of selecting a private operator for the southern section of the Purple Line from Tao Poon to Rat Burana (Kanchanaphisek Ring Road), a distance of 23.63km, which is currently under civil construction.

Hence the southern section of the Purple Line is expected to be the next project where MRTA will invite private investment.

Previously, MRTA indicated that if the government wishes to support the 20-baht fare policy for the entire line, there is a possibility of opening the project to PPP Gross Cost investment, similar to the Purple Line section from Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai, where the government assumes the risk, and revenue collection rights remain with the government.

The private sector will collect toll revenues, and the government will pay compensation according to the contract.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether BEM, which currently holds the contract for operating the Purple Line section from Tao Poon to Khlong Bang Phai, will have the opportunity to negotiate or invest in the southern section of the Purple Line, or if MRTA will conduct a new bidding process to select a new private operator.



