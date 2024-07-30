Lao PDR still has potential despite economic crisis, OR says

Disathat Panyarachun, CEO of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), has expressed confidence that the company will be able to weather Lao PDR’s current economic crisis by developing its coffee export business. Despite the depreciation of its currency, he believes OR will still see returns on its investment in the country.

While Lao PDR might not be as strategically positioned as Cambodia, which OR uses as its second global base, it still has significant economic ties with China, he pointed out. This connection has led to substantial Chinese investment in Lao PDR, presenting opportunities for OR.

Additionally, OR has no competition from other Thai oil companies in Lao PDR. Chinese energy competitors are unlikely to enter the market due to high transportation costs. OR’s long-standing presence in Lao PDR for 20-30 years has resulted in strong business foundations and continuous revenue generation. The current focus is on making the OR brand a beloved one among the Lao people to ensure future growth.