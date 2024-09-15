Three reasons why Thai Airways should not return to being a state enterprise

Over the past four years, Thai Airways has undergone a business rehabilitation process, which began on May 27, 2020, when the Central Bankruptcy Court accepted the company's rehabilitation petition and set the hearing date for August 17, 2020. This marked the beginning of the company's rehabilitation.

Recently, Thai Airways announced its readiness to exit the rehabilitation plan and outlined its operational roadmap.

Piyasvasti Amranand, chief executive officer of the Rehabilitation Plan at Thai Airways, emphasised that during the rehabilitation period, Thai Airways received no financial assistance from the government, making it the only airline in the world to face the Covid-19 crisis without government support. Nevertheless, the company demonstrated strong management, returning to profitability, with last year's results being the best in its history.