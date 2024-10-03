Central Group completes 100% acquisition of Swiss department store Globus

Central Group has a rich history spanning over seven decades. The business has been passed down through generations of the Chirathivat family, with Tos Chirathivat currently at the helm, playing a crucial role in expanding the group's presence beyond Thailand.

Europe is a key focus for Central Group's expansion into luxury retail.

However, Central Group also operates retail stores in other countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia. In Thailand alone (under Central Retail Corporation), the company operates stores across 60 provinces, with a portfolio of 1,755 stores and a total retail space exceeding 3.14 million square metres.

In Vietnam it has a presence in 42 provinces with 133 stores and a retail space of over 354,000 square metres, while in Italy it operates in eight cities with nine stores, covering 58,700 square metres.

In 2023, Central Group's total revenue exceeded 248 billion baht, with a net profit of 8.523 billion baht.

Central Group's luxury retail expansion in Europe spans over a decade, boosting Thai influence across the continent.