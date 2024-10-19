IKEA planning a smaller store in Chiang Mai as part of expansion

Leonie Hoskin, retail manager of IKEA Thailand and Vietnam, had earlier noted that the furniture giant was interested in expanding into several cities in Thailand, with Chiang Mai being a key location with strong potential for further growth in the northern region. Rangsit is also of interest.

IKEA has been in business for nearly 80 years and entered the Thai market 12 years ago. It currently operates four branches – in Bangna, Phuket, Bangyai, and Sukhumvit. IKEA’s strong performance in Thailand aligns with its plans to expand its presence in the country.

Ikano Retail, the franchise holder for IKEA in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, and the Philippines, reported revenue of approximately 40 billion baht for fiscal year 2024 (September 2023 - August 2024), reflecting a 1.3% growth over the previous year.

In Thailand, the company announced a major price reduction in 2024 for over 2,400 products, 85% of which are essential or best-selling items, along with reduced transportation fees for truck deliveries.

In Thailand, IKEA generated over 10 billion baht in revenue in 2024, representing a 3.9% growth compared to the previous year. This marks the highest growth rate among its regional operations.