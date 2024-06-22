Finance Ministry restructuring credit guarantee to help SMEs access loans

Additionally, this organisation will assess the risk of each SME, with guarantee fees adjusted according to the level of risk, he said.

Data connectivity would be utilised to analyse and evaluate the risk in each case, and a larger pool of guaranteed SMEs would share the risk, reducing the overall fees and decreasing the need for government budget allocations.

This mechanism had already proved successful in various countries, Phaophum said.

“This mechanism will eliminate the risk for entrepreneurs, making banks more willing to offer loan products, thereby improving access to credit. The proposal would soon be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, followed by legislative amendments, which would take some time,” he added.

In addition to economic stimulus measures such as the 500 billion baht digital wallet project, the Ministry of Finance is pushing for increased credit in the economic system.

Previously, the Cabinet had approved two loan projects with a total value of 55 billion baht: the Ignite Thailand loan project worth 5 billion baht, managed by the Government Savings Bank; and the TCG’s Portfolio Guarantee Scheme Phase 11 (PGS 11) with a guarantee value of 50 billion baht. The government allocated 8.275 billion baht from the annual budget to subsidise interest and guarantee fees for entrepreneurs.