Thailand\'s economic outlook: Q3 recovery amid GERM risks

Key Growth Drivers:

- Tourism: Tourism is a key growth driver, with expected tourist numbers reaching 35.6 million in 2024 and 39.1 million in 2025. This recovery is likely to boost services like hotels, restaurants, transport, and retail, improving employment and wages in the mid-to-high-end market. However, the budget tourism sector, reliant on Chinese tour groups, may not fully recover as Chinese tourists currently returned about 60% of pre-COVID levels.

- Household Consumption: Expected to be supported by increased consumer confidence and household spending, backed by government stimulus measures such as utility subsidies and cash handouts to targeted groups. The plan to distribute 10,000 THB digital wallets could further boost economic growth by 0.2%, raising the 2024 growth rate from 2.3% to 2.5% if implemented this year. Overall consumption may still face challenges due to decreased purchases of vehicles and durable goods, though services are expected to continue expanding well.

- Investment: Private investment is anticipated to grow with the recovery of the export manufacturing sector. Public investment is also expected to expand following the budget allocation, particularly in infrastructure development. Accelerating public investment is crucial for boosting investor confidence, especially in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which is expected to show clearer progress in Q3.

- Exports: Exports are expected to recover well, supported by global trade recovery and demand for Thai products. The US-China conflict may benefit Thailand through increased trade with the US, supporting the manufacturing and employment sectors, especially in electronics and processed foods.

Economic Risk Factors for Q3 - GERM:

- Geo-politics (G): Investor confidence may decline, shipping costs could rise, and oil prices may spike, particularly affecting production and transportation costs. The Brent crude oil price, forecasted at $82 per barrel, could exceed $100 if geopolitical tensions worsen, especially involving major oil producers like Saudi Arabia, Iran, or in the Ukraine conflict, impacting Russian oil supplies. Conflicts between China-Taiwan or North-South Korea could disrupt supply chains, increasing prices, especially in electronics.

- Elections (E): Elections in multiple countries can shift political power, affecting confidence in reducing public debt and impacting currency and economic growth. Notably, the US presidential election on November 5th is crucial for trade, investment, and de-globalization trends, potentially affecting the Thai economy.

- Interest Rates (R): While the Fed may cut interest rates in September and December, keeping them at high levels throughout the year could raise US government bond yields, reducing the appeal of risky assets in emerging markets. This could lead to capital outflows from Thailand, weakening the baht beyond the forecasted 37.0 to possibly 37.5 baht per USD, impacting import costs, especially oil, and increasing inflation, potentially causing the Bank of Thailand to maintain high interest rates.

- Manufacturing (M): The manufacturing sector's weakness has hindered Thailand's economic performance, including a lack of in-demand technology products, limited FDI growth, and competition from cheap Chinese imports. Continuous MPI decline is concerning, even though Q3 is expected to improve. However, if China continues to offload excess production in ASEAN, especially Thailand, it could force SMEs to shut down, affecting employment and consumption. The Thai government needs clear strategies to address Chinese product inflows and support SME adaptation.

Amonthep Chawla, Senior Executive Vice President, Head Research Office of CIMB Thai Bank PCL.