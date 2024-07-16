PM issues new strategies to reduce debt

“The Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand should collaborate with major credit card companies to rejoin the programme, as it would benefit both customers and companies in the long run,” said Phichai.

For real estate debt, the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), which accounts for 34% of total housing loans, has offered debt restructuring for 80,000 households struggling with repayment. This includes extending repayment periods up to 80-85 years to reduce monthly payments, with over 50,000 participants signing up for the scheme so far.

The Bank of Thailand was asked to discuss with commercial banks the possibility of extending housing loan repayment periods, as houses are appreciating assets.

“Debt restructuring is expected to reduce NPL ratios for banks, prevent bad debtor records, and turn them back into good customers, benefiting the overall economy,” Pichai added.

Regarding vehicle debt, particularly for pickup trucks and motorcycles considered essential to livelihoods, increasing defaults and shrinking new car loans due to higher risks are concerning. Relevant parties will be summoned to report their solutions at next week’s meeting.

The Ministry of Finance is tasked with addressing the debt issues of the Student Loan Fund (SLF), especially recalculating debts according to new laws. Currently, 170,000 individuals have overpaid, totalling 2.1 billion baht, which the government will promptly refund. Another 2 million are having their debts recalculated, amounting to 54 billion baht.

The Interior and Finance ministries have registered informal debts with the aim of integrating them into the formal system. The finance ministry is to develop various out-of-the-box solutions to address these systemic debts, with clearer results expected soon.

Government spokesman Chai Wachirong added that the Prime Minister directed the Bank of Thailand to work with commercial banks to establish concrete credit card debt solutions within two weeks and inform the public accordingly.

In terms of informal debt resolution, the PM assigned Phichai to work with Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth to bring informal debts into the formal system, similar to the PICO Finance approach, by licensing informal creditors who wish to transition to the formal system.