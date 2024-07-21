‘Pet Economy’ on the rise

According to Economic View, "pet kindergarten" businesses are becoming very popular in Beijing. These courses last for 30 days and cost 11,000 yuan (about 54,000 baht). In addition to daily care, these kindergartens provide "etiquette training”.

These kindergartens offer a solution for pet owners who cannot dedicate enough time to their pets because of full-time jobs, making post-work life easier.

Tracking the 'Pet Economy' Trend

According to iiMedia Research, China’s pet industry has grown rapidly in recent years, with the pet economy valued at 490 billion yuan (2.4 trillion baht) in 2022. It is expected nearly to double by 2025.

In Thailand, ttb analytics reported that the pet market has grown at an average annual rate of 17.5% from 2019 to 2024. This year, the value of the pet market in Thailand is projected to reach 74.8 billion baht, a 12.4% increase from 2023.

The Thai pet market is divided as follows:

Pet food: 44.6 billion baht

Pet accessories: 22.9 billion baht

Veterinary services: 6.64 billion baht

Pet care services: 660 million baht