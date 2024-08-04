Srettha calls for probe into operations of China’s Temu e-commerce platform

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Saturday said he had asked authorities to look into Chinese e-commerce platform Temu entering the Thai market, as well as other global markets.

Speaking during his visit to Narathiwat, he expressed worries that profits might be repatriated to China without paying taxes in Thailand. To address this issue, he has instructed the Revenue Department and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) to investigate, emphasising that these issues are significant due to rapid technological advancements, and Thailand must stay prepared.