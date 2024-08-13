Govt’s economic policies for its second year in power explained

Economic performance during the government’s first year in office is widely regarded as poor, with no tangible results and its stated target of achieving GDP growth of 5% far from being realised.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, efforts are being made to drive economic policies towards 3% GDP growth this year but economic agencies forecast GDP growth of just 2.4% to 2.8%.

With the second year of the government's economic policy implementation kicking off in September, preparations are being made to push forward three major policies.

Integrated Entertainment Complex Policy: The Cabinet approved the principle of this policy in April and tasked the Finance Ministry with drafting legislation in line with the recommendations addressing illegal gambling and economic benefits.

The ministry is holding public consultations on the draft Act on Integrated Entertainment Complex Business Operations through its website until August 18.