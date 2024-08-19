MPC will maintain interest rates at 2.50%, economists predict

Economists are forecasting that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will likely maintain the policy interest rate at 2.50% at its meeting on Wednesday (August 21), preferring to keep the option open to lower rates if the economic situation worsens. The committee will also monitor political developments and the formation of the new government before considering any rate cuts later in the year.

The upcoming MPC meeting is considered a key event as several economic factors might require the committee to take a proactive role in supporting Thailand's economy. This is especially true given the current political situation, which may delay government spending and investments. Despite the current economic uncertainties and the need for clearer political and economic indicators, many economists believe it may not be the right time to cut interest rates.