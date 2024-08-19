NESDC releases report on Thailand’s economic performance

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), on Monday released a report on Thailand's economic condition for the second quarter of 2024 and the economic outlook for the year.

The report indicated that Thailand's gross domestic product grew by 2.3% in the second quarter, up from 1.5% in the first quarter.

This improvement is attributed to better economic indicators, including a 4.0% increase in private consumption, 0.3% growth in government consumption, 1.9% growth in exports of goods, and 19.8% growth in exports of services.