Credit bureau rings alarm bells on debt-ridden SMEs failing

Both Thai households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing increasing debt problems, the National Credit Bureau said while disclosing figures to a commercial bank board.

The cautious lending policies of Thai banks have led to a decrease in overall credit issuance, particularly to SMEs and legal entities, the bureau revealed. SME credit declined by 8.5% to 3.7 trillion baht in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, reflecting the fragility of SME borrowers through rising non-performing loans (NPLs) and overdue debts, the bureau added.

Currently, 283,000 SME legal entities have received loans totalling 3.7 trillion baht, with 31,000 being non-performing, representing about 10.8% of the total. The total NPL amount stands at 300 billion baht, or approximately 8.1%, showing an increase over the previous year.