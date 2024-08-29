Thailand working on revising tax rates to attract investors

The Ministry of Finance is accelerating efforts to reduce various tax rates to make Thailand increasingly attractive to investors.

Delivering a speech at Thailand Focus 2024 organised by the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Finance Phaophum Rojanasakul said that in recent years Thailand's economic growth had been below its potential due to complex pressures. Despite these challenges, Thailand’s economy still shows potential for recovery and growth, he added.

"The government is ready to offer suitable and diverse incentives, both fiscal and non-fiscal, and prepare the ecosystem to attract new investments in eight target industries: tourism, medical and health, food, aviation, transportation, future automotive, digital, and finance," he said.