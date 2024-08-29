What is the Negative Income Tax system that Thaksin spoke about

How does the Negative Income Tax system work?

The mechanism of the Negative Income Tax, as proposed by Friedman, consists of two main components:

Income Threshold: The minimum income level required to pay taxes.

Rate of Subsidy: The percentage of the difference between a person’s actual income and the income threshold that the government will compensate.

To illustrate, let's consider a simplified example:

Suppose the government sets an income threshold of 150,000 baht per year, with a 50% subsidy rate. The outcomes in different scenarios could be as follows:

Mr A has no income: He would receive a subsidy from the government of 150,000 x 50% = 75,000 baht per year.

Mr B has an income of 100,000 baht per year: He would receive a subsidy based on the difference between the income threshold and his actual income. The difference is 50,000 baht (150,000 - 100,000), so Mr. B would receive 50,000 x 50% = 25,000 baht per year.

Mr C has an income of 150,000 baht per year, which matches the income threshold: He would not receive any subsidy from the government.

Mr D has an income exceeding 150,000 baht per year: He would be required to pay taxes to the government according to the applicable personal income tax rates.

Challenges of the Negative Income Tax System

There are two main challenges:

High screening costs and increased tax filing burden: Low-income individuals as well as those with no income must file taxes to ensure they are registered in the system. This requirement could impose a burden on them.

Increased budgetary requirements: Providing financial assistance under this system necessitates additional budget allocation. This could conflict with the Ministry of Finance's plans to reduce income taxes.

Are Negative Income Tax and Universal Basic Income the same concept?

A key difference is that UBI provides a basic income to everyone, regardless of their income level, while Negative Income Tax offers financial assistance only to those with low incomes, with the amount varying based on how low their income is.

Have any countries implemented the Negative Income Tax system?

Several countries have adopted similar policies, though with different names and details. These are generally affluent countries, raising the question whether Thailand is currently prepared for such a system.

"Personally, I support this policy, as it could potentially increase the number of taxpayers from 11 million to 66 million," Yutthana posted.

“The direct benefit would be that, in situations requiring financial assistance like the programme during Covid-19, the Ministry of Finance would have the data needed to provide immediate support without requiring citizens to register. With digital platforms like Paotang and digital wallets, assistance could be transferred instantly, with the ability to retract funds if necessary," he added.

"The new government has three years left — let’s see if the Thaksin administration can push the Negative Income Tax policy into reality." Yutthana said.