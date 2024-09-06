Inflation in September likely to continue upward trend of last few months

The general inflation rate for September is expected to see a slight increase over August, likely ranging between 0.5% and 0.7%, according to Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

Key factors contributing to the rise in inflation include higher domestic diesel prices, which were capped at 33 baht per litre, year on year, and the impact of flooding that has driven up prices of fresh vegetables and fruits due to damage to some cultivation areas.

These effects are anticipated to be short-term, Poonpong said, adding that geopolitical conflicts may lead to uncertainty in commodity prices and higher shipping costs.