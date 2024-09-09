FETCO: Thai economy has passed its lowest point

Kobsak Pootrakool, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO), says the outlook for Thailand's economy in the fourth quarter of 2024 is to improve steadily from late September going forward.

He believes the overall economy remains on track, with GDP projected to grow by around 3%, indicating that Thailand's economy is beginning to recover, similar to the global economy.

It is forecast that Thailand’s tourism sector could see visitor numbers reach 4 million per month by the end of 2024, which is comparable to the pre-Covid-19 period. Meanwhile, profits of listed companies grew more than 10% in the first half of this year, and it is expected that growth will continue in the latter half.