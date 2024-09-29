Younger Thais delaying home purchases amid low savings, survey finds

The latest DDproperty Thailand Consumer Sentiment Study reveals that the economic slowdown has prompted Generations Y and Z to postpone purchasing homes due to insufficient savings.

“Savings vs Housing Prices” has led many to choose renting. A key reason most consumers opt to rent rather than buy is financial constraints, with more than half (56%) saying they don't have enough savings to purchase property.

Additionally, nearly 2 in 5 (37%) have decided to save instead, while 36% see no urgent need to buy a home at this time.

This highlights that most renters remain concerned about managing their financial liquidity amid economic uncertainty. As a result, they are mitigating risks by avoiding home purchases and turning to renting, which better aligns with their financial needs and reduces expenses.