Thailand’s major strengths of 4 decades ago have been eroded by high costs, outdated rules and regulations and failure to update infrastructure

“Today, we face challenges, as only one of these strengths remains—our central position as a regional connection point," Kriengkrai remarked.

He further explained that Thailand’s industrial structure remains heavily reliant on labour-intensive Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), with electricity costs nearly double those of regional competitors. This results in challenges related to production costs, wages, raw materials, and logistics.

Historically, Thailand has focused on land-based infrastructure, but to maximize efficiency, a combination of land, rail, water, and air logistics is needed.

Additionally, Thailand's legal framework is outdated, with nearly 100,000 regulations—among the most in the world.