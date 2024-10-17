PM formally launches economic recovery programme

“The government expects to stimulate the economy by up to 110 billion baht. This is the result of a strong collaboration among all sectors to revive the nation's economy. The government drives policy, while the private sector plays a key role in supporting practical implementation,” Paetongtarn said.

The programme has been running since September and will continue until January next year. The key elements of the programme are as follows:

Cost reduction for small businesses: This includes rent reductions for shops and stalls in the government and private sectors. For example, in Bangkok, rent has been reduced by up to 50% in 12 major markets, benefiting around 11,000 vendors. The Ministry of Commerce and other government agencies have waived rent for over 3,000 businesses.

Increasing sales spaces for small businesses: The government and private sectors are offering additional spaces for small businesses, such as provincial government halls and over 1,300 commercial markets across Thailand.