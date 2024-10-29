Bangkok Bank official sees positive signs for Thai economy

Kobsak Pootrakool, executive vice-president, company secretary, and executive director at Bangkok Bank Pcl (BBL), has commented on Thailand's economic outlook, noting that it is showing positive signs.

He anticipates that the economy will grow by just under 3% in 2024 given the late-year flood impacts in certain areas. But looking further ahead, he said the economy is “out of the thorny woods” and should maintain steady growth, with expectations for more than 3% growth in 2025.

The steady influx of around 4 million tourists monthly is projected to bring annual visitor numbers close to pre-Covid-19 levels, reaching about 36 million this year. Additionally, ongoing foreign direct investment (FDI) will further drive economic growth.