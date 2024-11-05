MDES backs TIDC Project to boost digital innovation, advancing Thailand's economy

In addition, the TIDC project aims to create jobs and elevate local workforce competencies to align with international standards through knowledge transfer from globally recognized digital experts and specialists integrated within the TIDC project, which will support the National Digital Economy and Society Development Plan and Policy (2018-2037). TIDC project also plans to launch the “Digital Economy Regulatory Sandbox” (DERS) as an experimental arena to test innovative ideas in digital businesses. Within DERS, the private and public sectors will be able to jointly test, learn, and propose regulatory framework development approaches to ensure that consumers in Thailand can use such innovations that meet world-class standards.

TIDC project will have a team of seasoned international experts with proven track records and achievements in deploying digital businesses from all around the world to help develop the project to successfully attract high-value investment from world-class businesses and develop Thailand to be the leader in digital businesses, both regionally and globally.

For further information regarding the TIDC project, please visit https://www.tidc.co.th