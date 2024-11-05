MDES backs TIDC Project to boost digital innovation, advancing Thailand's economy

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) supports TIDC to establish Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) project, which is a part of the collaboration between the two entities in order to support a digital-first ecosystem, the investment in digital businesses, and the development of digital business innovations in Thailand. The National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT) will also support TIDC project by being a participant who develops innovative ideas for digital businesses.
TIDC project’s goal is to create a globally unique, next-generation digital and online business hub in Thailand to enhance current and future innovations and attract investments from digital and online businesses, start-ups, and blue-chip companies both domestically and globally.
TIDC project’s key digital business sectors include future-oriented gaming and immersive experiences, innovative FinTech solutions, the advanced digitalization of public services, and the enhancement of digital service offerings across all sectors. This commitment to innovation extends to the strategic deployment of cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and IDC Technology.
In addition, the TIDC project aims to create jobs and elevate local workforce competencies to align with international standards through knowledge transfer from globally recognized digital experts and specialists integrated within the TIDC project, which will support the National Digital Economy and Society Development Plan and Policy (2018-2037). TIDC project also plans to launch the “Digital Economy Regulatory Sandbox” (DERS) as an experimental arena to test innovative ideas in digital businesses. Within DERS, the private and public sectors will be able to jointly test, learn, and propose regulatory framework development approaches to ensure that consumers in Thailand can use such innovations that meet world-class standards.
TIDC project will have a team of seasoned international experts with proven track records and achievements in deploying digital businesses from all around the world to help develop the project to successfully attract high-value investment from world-class businesses and develop Thailand to be the leader in digital businesses, both regionally and globally.
For further information regarding the TIDC project, please visit https://www.tidc.co.th