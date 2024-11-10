Trump’s promised end to Ukraine war likely to benefit Thailand

Russia is an important trading partner for Thailand, and if the war comes to an end, it would likely benefit trade and investment between the two countries, which had been growing prior to the war. Before the war, trade and investment between Thailand and Russia showed positive growth.

According to data from the Thai Ministry of Commerce, Thailand-Russia trade in 2022 (before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 23, 2022) was valued at 64,556.54 million baht, with Thailand exports worth 20,288.05 million baht and imports 44,268.48 million baht, resulting in a trade deficit of 23,980.43 million baht.

In 2023, the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war, Thailand-Russia trade decreased by 18.47%, amounting to 52,631.21 million baht. Thailand’s exports increased by 40.10% to 28,423.82 million baht, while imports dropped by 45.32% to 24,207.39 million baht, leading to a trade surplus of 4,216.43 million baht.